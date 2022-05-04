Apparent fatal shooting under investigation in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police are investigating an apparent homicide in Josephine County.

On Tuesday, April 26, police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Ward Road in Merlin.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male in a driveway with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, he didn’t survive.

“Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and at no time was there a perceived threat to the community in relation to this incident,” the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said. “This case is still under investigation and further details are not currently available.”