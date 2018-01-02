Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police have released more details about an apparent murder-suicide in Medford.
At about 10:00 a.m. police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 1200 block of Covina Avenue after 50-year-old Charmaine Crunk didn’t show up at her job.
When police arrived at the house, they could see a person unresponsive in the living room. They entered the house and found Crunk and 51-year-old Eric Hilsenberg dead.
Investigators believe Hilsenburg shot and killed Crunk before taking his own life.
Medford police said it appears the two lived at the house and were involved in a 12-year relationship that ended last March.
Police are continuing to investigate this case.