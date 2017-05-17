Home
Appears Josephine Co. voters will pass levy for Illinois Valley Fire District

Josephine Co., Ore. — Illinois Valley Fire Distrct Chief Dennis Hoke is thanking his community tonight. The Illinois Valley Fire District was asking voters to approve a 5 year levy of 50 cents per thousand dollars of a home’s assessed value in order to hire 4 career firefighters/EMT’s.

As of 10:00 Tuesday night, the levy was passing with 61% of voters approving it.

Chief Hoke says he’s grateful for the community’s support.

“A huge thank you to our community and our citizens of the Illinois Valley for supporting their fire district,” Hoke told NBC5 News by phone Tuesday night, “it means a lot to our organization.”

He says the additional staff will allow them to increase their level of service, bringing down response times and saving lives and property.

