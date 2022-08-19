Apple finds vulnerability, warns users to update devices

CUPERTINO, Calif. (CNN) – If you have an apple device, you probably need to make sure it’s updated.

The tech giant is making that recommendation after finding operating system vulnerabilities it said may have been actively exploited.

The company said the vulnerabilities give hackers the ability to take control of a device’s operating system and potentially infiltrate devices.

Affected products include iPhones dating back to the 6S model, multiple iPad models, and the seventh-generation iPod Touch.

The vulnerability also extends to Mac computers running Monterey OS and Apple’s Safari browser on its Big Sur and Catalina operating systems

The US government’s cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency also urged users to update their devices as soon as possible.