Home
Apple Jam Music Festival changing venues

Apple Jam Music Festival changing venues

Local News , ,

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — With permit issues and last year’s cancellation, organizers of the Apple Jam Music Festival say they’re happy to announce they’ve found a new, more permanent home.

Last year, the festival withdrew its permit in Jackson County. After struggling to find another venue, the festival was cancelled a only a few days later.

This year, the festival will be held at the Evans Valley Community Center in Rogue River. Organizers signed a two-year contract to use the 28-acre property from May 17th to 19th.

According to Vice President of the Evans Valley Community Association, Danial Garrison, festival organizers wanted to find a venue they were guaranteed dates and wouldn’t have any issues, like in year’s past.

“They are trying to keep it a little low key [and] have a little less people than usual,” said Garrison. “More chances for everyone to get up front, see the band in-person, [and] have a little bit more breathing room.”

Garrison says organizers plan to use both the in-door gym or meadow, but it depends on the weather.

They’ll also have camping for festival-goers, but plan to only have under a thousand people.

That’s a big change from the 3 to 4 thousand people in years past.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »