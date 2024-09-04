Applications open for Grants Pass residents’ home weatherization grants

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Starting Tuesday, some Grants Pass residents can apply for a grant to help with home repairs.

The money, provided through the Community Development Block Grant, is available to low-income residents who need funds to help with accessibility, weatherization repairs, or home rehabilitation.

The grant is for owner-occupied stick-built homes. Rental homes, mobile homes, and manufactured homes are not eligible.

Applicants must be able to provide proof of ownership and occupancy, have current property taxes, proof of insurance, and the home must be structurally sound.

The application closes on September 30 at 5 p.m.

Qualified applicants are processed in the order they’re received, and funds may have a cap.

To find out more information, head to the City of Grants Pass’ website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.