April is National Autism Awareness Month

(CNN) – April is Autism Awareness Month, launched by the Autism Society of America to help promote inclusion, understanding and awareness for those diagnosed and living with an autism spectrum disorder or ASD.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ASD is almost 5 times more common among boys. It can be found among all ethnicities and socioeconomic groups.
And while there is no definitive medical test to diagnose autism and there is no cure; early intervention, diagnosis and treatment can help improve a child’s development.
Actor Ed Asner talked about his son’s autism: “The child has been blessed. These are special people. They are very special. And we must take the time to appreciate them, to cultivate them and enjoy them.”
Social, emotional and communication skills are the most common issues associated with ASD.
And while learning may be different for children with ASD, there is help for them and resources out there for parents.
