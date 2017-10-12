Arby’s announces return of Venison Sandwich

ATLANTA, Ga. – After the successful limited run of a deer meat sandwich menu item last year, Arby’s announced the Venison Sandwich is returning nationwide on October 21.
When the sandwich was temporarily featured as a menu item last year in five hunting-centric states, they sold out within hours, according to Arby’s.
“The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide,” said Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. “On October 21, we want hunters and meat enthusiasts across the country to visit their local Arby’s and enjoy this amazing sandwich. It’s a perfect example of the level of innovation coming from our teams and our commitment to creating experiences that guests can only get at Arby’s.”
As Arby’s puts it, the sandwich features “a thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions topped with a juniper berry sauce on a toasted specialty roll.”
The sandwiches will be available while supplies last, and Arby’s expects them to sell out quickly.