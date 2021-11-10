Arby’s releasing fry-flavored vodka

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CNN) – Would you like vodka fries with that? That’s the question Arby’s has for its customers.

The fast-food giant is releasing two limited-edition alcoholic drinks: “Arby’s Curly Fry Vodka” and “Arby’s Crinkle Fry Vodka.”

Officials say both vodkas taste like their namesake fries.

The curly fry vodka includes cayenne, onion and garlic while the crinkle fry vodka is produced with kosher salt and sugar.

The 80-proof potato-based liquor will make its debut on November 18th in a handful of states including California, Florida and West Virginia.

The price tag for a bottle is about $60.