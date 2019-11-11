ARC building up in flames, cause is unknown

MEDFORD, Ore.– Smoke and flames poured out of the roof of a building Sunday belonging to the local nonprofit Addiction Recovery Center.
Employees told NBC5 News that the building was used for outpatient needs and educational purposes. It was not residential.
Many onlookers were shocked by the intensity of the fire which took crews over an hour to get a handle on. According to firefighters, some 30 personnel were called in from Medford Fire-Rescue and Jackson County Fire District #3.
No one was injured but the damage appeared to be significant, according to officials.
“I’m in shock. This is just devastating,” said D’Ann Hoffman, a resident and member of a committee associated with the ARC. “They do so much good for our community and it’s so necessary and it’s just horrible to watch this.”
Members from the ARC declined on-camera interviews. They did say they would be taking the Veterans Day holiday to figure out what steps need to be taken for their patients and see how much damage there is.
Meanwhile, fire investigators will be continuing their investigation. It’s still unknown how the fire started but calls originally came in about smoke coming from the attic of the building.
