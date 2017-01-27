ARC prepared to take in clients from OnTrack

Medford, Ore. — With DHS no longer referring people to OnTrack, leaders at the Addictions Recovery Center say they’re ready to help anyone who comes through their doors.
“We’re in a fortunate position to share a mission with a lot of like-minded agencies to make sure that healthy individuals, healthy families are working to make a healthy community,” said Joe Wilson, Addictions Recovery Center.
The Addictions Recovery Center has locations across the Rogue Valley. You can visit any of the locations to seek help.
