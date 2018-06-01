Archdiocese reaches “historic” abuse settlement

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KARE) – The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis has agreed to a $210 million settlement with victims of clergy sexual abuse as part of a plan for bankruptcy reorganization.
Victims’ attorney Jeff Anderson says 450 victims of sexual abuse at the hands of clergy came forward as part of the archdiocese’s bankruptcy case.
“They have to listen to victims now and that is huge. It’s worth more than the red number on the bottom of the page,” said Jim Keenan, a clergy abuse survivor.
Anderson says the settlement was reached with the survivors and the archdiocese and includes accountability measures while it also “advances the ball of child protection.”
“The church let you down. I’m very sorry,” Archbishop Bernard Hebda said. “I sure hope for those who have been harmed in the past, that this brings closure for them. We’ve been working very carefully to try and formulate this in a way that benefits them to the maximum.”
