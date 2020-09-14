Archie Creek Fire 10% contained

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Progress is reportedly being made against a fire burning east of Roseburg.
The Archie Creek Fire started on September 9 near Steamboat Springs on Highway 138 East near the community of Glide. Since then, it has burned 121,379 acres. At the time of the last report, the fire was 10% contained.
As the weekend came to a close, firefighters reported favorable weather conditions which resulted in another day of lowered fire activity on the Archie Creek Fire. Containment lines were held and some were reinforced with secondary containment lines.
Firefighters worked with the Oregon Department of Transportation and Pacific Power to mitigate hazards from fallen and weakened trees.
Highway 138E remains closed from mile marker 21 through the intersection with Highway 97.
A Red Cross shelter for those fleeing the Archie Creek Fire has been established at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
For more information and the latest details about the fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7176/