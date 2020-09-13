Archie Creek Fire prompts new evacuations in Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Archie Creek Fire burning east of Roseburg was at 115,857 acres Saturday night.
Fire officials said it’s burning in the North Umpqua drainage on the west slope of the Cascades and was zero percent contained.
Current Evacuations as of September 12:
- LEVEL 1 “BE READY”
- All Douglas County residents should be ready to leave at all times.
- LEVEL 2 “BE SET”
- Nonpareil Road 4400-7500 block (Including Fair Oaks Road, Fraser Canyon, Bonanza Mine, Plat K)
- Glide proper
- LEVEL 3 “GO! Leave immediately!”
- Dry Creek (Happy Creek Ln, Felix Flat, Elk Ridge, Illahee)
- Steamboat Creek to the Green Bridge in Glide (Includes all addresses between these points, Includes the community of Idleyld Park)
- Lone Rock Road
- Bar L Ranch Road
- Upper Terrace Drive
- Terrace Drive
- Little River Road
- Gassy Creek Road east to the end of Nonpariel Road
- The end of Nonpareil Road west to Banks Creek Road
The Sheriff’s Office has created a page on its website which contains maps of the current evacuation zones. The maps attempt to provide a visual of the most current evacuation zones by showing roads and specific addresses in some cases. The maps can be found at www.dcso.com/evacuations and are updated as quickly as possible.
Douglas County has an evacuation location for displaced wildfire residents, pets and livestock at the Fairgrounds. For information about space availability, contact the Fairground Office at 541-440-4394. For information on shelter for horses and large animals, contact the Douglas County Parks Department at 541-440-6040. For small animals (cats, dogs, birds, etc.), contact Saving Grace at 541-672-3907. For other small animals like pigs, sheep or goats, contact the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Northwest IMT 9 (I.C. Goff) is managing the fire in coordination with the Umpqua National Forest, the Roseburg Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue, local fire departments and local logging companies.