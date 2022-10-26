Are police in RV concerned about rainbow fentanyl this Halloween?

MEDFORD, Ore. —With Halloween less than a week away, Medford Police are reminding you to monitor your child’s Halloween candy.

MPD says rainbow fentanyl is on the rise in the Rogue Valley. It comes in a variety of different colors.

But Medford Police hasn’t seen cases where it’s pressed to mirror candy. Nevertheless, about two weeks ago, the Medford School District warned that rainbow fentanyl can look like candy in a newsletter to parents.

MPD isn’t too concerned but says children and parents shouldn’t accept any candy, that isn’t commercially packaged or sealed.

“We are not overly concerned about rainbow fentanyl being presented as candy this Halloween season, we just haven’t seen that type of fentanyl in the Rogue Valley but it is in our nation and it is available,” said Lt. Rebecca Pietila with MPD.

The Medford School District says it does sweeps of campuses for the drug and has Naloxone on each campus.