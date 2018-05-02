Are slow drivers a danger on Oregon roads?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KATU/CNN) – If you think Oregon drivers are slow, you’re not alone. A recent study says they’re some of the slowest drivers in the country and researchers say that can be dangerous.
There’s no doubt driving over the speed limit can be deadly. Oregon’s Department of Transportation (ODOT) says speed was a factor in crashes that killed more than 720 people from 2012 to 2016.
But what about slow drivers?
Oregon tied with three other states for 4th slowest drivers in the country, according to a Progressive Insurance study from 2015.
“If they don’t get out of the way, it’s very frustrating,” said Richard Roth, an Oregon man originally from Virginia who has worked as a traveling salesman for more than a decade. “It’s more of a Northwest thing though, with people who are a little more laid back and don’t feel the need to drive aggressively.”
Roth and Janessa Francois, a nursing student who commutes from Salem to Portland, say many drivers need to pick up the pace, especially ones who camp out in the left lane.
“It’s kind of annoying when you’re just trying to get from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’ and people are driving slow,” said Francois.
ODOT doesn’t keep track of how many crashes slow drivers cause. The closest measure the department has are stats regarding vehicles impeding traffic, which played a part in more than 50 wrecks from 2012 to 2016.
