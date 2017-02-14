Are your kids vaccinated? Exclusion Day is Wednesday

Medford, Ore. — Wednesday is “Exclusion Day” in Oregon. That means if your kids aren’t immunized and you don’t have an exemption, they won’t be allowed at school.
Natalie Hurd with the Medford School District said, “This is an effort to get all of our students up to date on our immunizations, or that they are able to bring in their medical exemption or what is called a non-medical exemption.”
If you received a letter from a local health authority about your child’s incomplete immunization history, contact your healthcare provider.