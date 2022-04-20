Area around Medford’s petroleum fire reopened

MEDFORD, Ore. – The public can now access businesses in the area burned by the Pacific Pride fuel fire in Medford that sparked last week.

On the evening of Tuesday, April 12, fire crews responded to explosions and a large fire at the Pacific Pride self-refueling station near the intersection of South Central Avenue and Boyd Street in South Medford.

The fire reportedly generated a “substantial amount of heat,” the Medford Fire Department said. It destroyed four buildings that included several businesses before it was under control.

After the flames were put out, a massive cleanup effort started due to hazardous fuels that eventually drained into Bear Creek. As a consequence, the area had to be shut off to traffic.

By Wednesday, April 20, all traffic detours were removed from the area of North Riverside and Central Avenue with the exception of the right lane along Central Avenue.

Drivers and pedestrians are still advised to use extreme caution, as there are still workers and equipment present in the area.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said more than 20,000 gallons of various petroleum products were released during the fire, and there’s no estimate of how much entered Bear Creek.

According to the city, birds covered in oil have been seen in the Bear Creek area. The Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife are reportedly managing the response to the environmental impacts.