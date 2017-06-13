Arizona man finds masterpiece in his garage

(CNN) – Some people have boxes of old, smelly clothes in their garage. An Arizona man had an art masterpiece.
The man was headed to a retirement home, so a friend was helping him clean out the garage.
The friend saw something that looked interesting and called an expert to get his opinion. It was a rare painting by the artist Jackson Pollock.
It seems years ago, the elderly man’s sister ran in the same circles as the famous artist.
And when she died, some of her things–including the painting–were stored in the Arizona garage.
The untitled painting will be auctioned off on June 20th.
It could bring ten to $15 million.