Arizona prepares for “The Big One”

That has agencies in Arizona coming together for a three and a half day training exercise to practice how they would help neighbors to the west.
“The exercise starts with an earthquake that has happened in California and it’s triggered an evacuation of more than 400,000 folks from California to Arizona,” explains Judy Kioski of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
The mock catastrophic earthquake would strain mass care capabilities statewide.
“If this was a full-scale emergency the hotels would be full, areas would be saturated, the roads would of course be in a different condition. They would be gridlocked,” says Colin Williams of the American Red Cross.
The life-like exercise gives 75 agencies a chance to tackle mass shelter and feeding operations, and medical evacuations.
The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military affairs has been at the heart of the national mass care exercise planning and coordination for nearly a year.
“The more we get to meet people and practice and exercise with people in blue sky times helps us when we’re in gray sky times. Fortunately, we don’t see these happen, but if we do, we’re all ready,” Williams says.
