Arizona students arrested for fentanyl stash at school

The deadly drug fentanyl has claimed the lives of teens across the country. It’s no exception in San Luis, Arizona. The ongoing battle with opioids is a growing epidemic.
“Even half a pill can kill someone. It’s happened before,” San Luis Police Lieutenant Marco Santana said. “We’ve had about 19 overdoses just this year alone. We’ve had about 16 in 2018 it’s obviously a very dangerous drug and there’s no control.”
Authorities identified Noemi Hernandez Madrigal and Alexandra Hernandez as the two female students involved. They will be tried as adults.
The third student, not being identified because he will be tried a minor.
Lt. Santana said on the black market, each pill costs $15. “You’re looking at about 3200 plus M30 pills that were in her possession.”
One concerned parent who didn’t want his name on air said he’s frustrated with the district for not notifying them of the incident, emphasizing this news doesn’t shock him at all. “You always hear that there are drugs in the schools and there’s not much attention going on right now from the district,” he said, adding schools should implement checks-ups at school before another life pays the price.
Another concerned parent said, “There needs to be more secure with the kids to monitor them because recently there was a kid with a firearm and I feel like the district doesn’t want to notify us so they won’t look bad.”
The three teens are now facing potentially severe consequences. “Relating to possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia as well as having an illegal drug in a drug-free school zone,” Lt. Santana said. He added it will take more than just law enforcement agencies to combat this opioid crisis.
News 11 did reach out to the district for comment but they have not returned our phone calls.
The two teen girls will be in court Thursday.