Arkansas professors accused of manufacturing meth

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (KARK) – Two Arkansas college professors have been arrested and charged with manufacturing methamphetamine.
The Henderson State University professors were taken into custody after an extensive investigation.
A month ago, the science building had a chemical spill that closed the building, and students said that’s when they were suspicious and rumors started.
According to the Clark County Sheriff’s office, the professors arrested are Terry Bateman and Bradley Rowland.
Deputies say the pair was arrested on manufacturing methamphetamine and the use of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say the two were the subjects of an investigation with Henderson State University.
According to the school, the Reynolds Science Center closed on October 8th due to a report of an undetermined chemical odor.
Henderson State sophomore Ebuke Okeke said, “I personally think it’s crazy, like I have never been exposed to this and meth on a college campus. That’s something else. I’m just surprised. I heard rumors about it, and I was, like, it might be true. I was, like, I don’t really think it is, but now that I saw they actually got arrested, I’m like wow. That’s something else.”
Both professors are on administrative leave, which was effective October 11th.
The science center reopened on October 29th after an environmental service company cleaned the building.