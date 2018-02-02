Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Police are looking for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Devon James Wright broke into a home in the 2600 block of Falcon Street in White City on January 1. He reportedly entered the home unannounced to collect a debt. He pointed a gun at a woman before fleeing in a small black SUV that is similar to a Honda CRV.
Deputies tried to find Wright in the White City area, but they were unsuccessful. His home in the 800 block of Hale Way was searched, but Wright was nowhere to be found. However, a stolen pickup truck was recovered.
Police said Wright recently completed a prison sentence for crimes associated with a drive-by shooting in 2017. He is currently on parole.
Wright claims he’s affiliated with white supremacist gangs, police said. He’s described as 5’9” tall, weighing 150 pounds, with short or shaved blond hair and hazel eyes. He also has several visible tattoos.
Deputies said Wright is known to frequent the White City area and typically travels on foot, by bicycle, and in stolen vehicles.
Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call police immediately. Citizens should be cautious, as Wright is considered armed and dangerous.