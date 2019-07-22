Armed Lyft driver arrested in Wisconsin

ELM GROVE, Wisc. (WTMJ) – A former Lyft driver is now behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at a passenger.
Elm Grove police arrested the 47-year-old man from Milwaukee on charges of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and intentionally pointing a firearm at another.
The passengers who reported the incident say it happened Friday night when they asked the driver to make a U-turn and an argument started. That’s when they hopped out, but within moments they say driver started driving towards them.
They say when they confronted the driver he pulled a gun.
Brandon Ndon said he was threatened by the driver. “He’s like, ‘Oh I got something for you,’” Ndon said. “He started reaching into his back, and I just put my hands up started backing up like I’m not going to die for nothing. I saw him reach out and grab his gun, cock it and aimed it at my face and said, ‘I’ll blow you away.’ “I can’t blame Lyft because Lyft can’t control everybody that drives the car, but they should vet them more.”
Ben Reynolds said, “It’s just crazy. It could have been anybody and then after he left, you know, he could have went and picked up somebody else.”
As a part of its policy, Lyft doesn’t allow drivers or riders to carry weapons.
The company says the driver will never be able to work for Lyft again, calling his behavior “unacceptable.”
In response to the incident, the company released the following statement:
“Safety is fundamental to Lyft. The behavior described is unacceptable and the driver’s access to Lyft has been permanently removed. We responded immediately and have been in close contact with the rider since the incident. We stand ready to assist the authorities and will continue to help in every way we can.”