Armed robbery case; JCSO searching for evidence

Central Point, Ore. — The robbery happened at a home near the end of Honeycrest Lane, which is a private road. The three suspects are lodged at the Jackson County Jail facing several charges.
What authorities are still looking for is a piece of evidence in this investigation, and that’s what search and rescue volunteers spent Friday looking for with drones, manpower, and metal detectors.
The sheriff’s office said three people went to a home on Honeytree Lane with the intent to steal a car. During a confrontation with the residents of the home, one of the victims was hit in the face with a handgun.
Deputies said the suspects then fled the scene with the stolen vehicle before the sheriff’s office arrived. After an investigation, all of the suspects were located and arrested.
While a situation like this can be frightening, deputies say to always protect yourself first, before belongings.
“Do everything you can to keep yourself safe, and get law enforcement involved as soon as possible and that’s going to be the best bet for your safety and then also the best bet of us recovering anything that may be stolen,” said Deputy Noah Strohmeyer, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects are all from Medford – 35-year-old James Ward, 35-year-old Trevor Ettinger, and 26-year-old Desiree Conley. Their charges include assault, robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Again, the sheriff’s office is continuing to search for a piece of evidence. Though they’re not releasing what they’re looking for in order to protect the integrity of the case.
The investigation is ongoing – if you have any information, you’re asked to call JCSO.