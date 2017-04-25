Armed robbery suspect arrested from Medford house

Medford, Ore. — An armed robbery suspect is in custody Monday night.
He’s accused of stealing from a man selling a video game system on Craigslist.
“Entry was made and the suspect was in fact located hiding in the attic,” Lieutenant Justin Ivens said.
A 3-hour stand off led to the arrest of a man who was hiding in the attic of a house on the corner of 4th and North Ivy Streets.
Police say 19-year-old Brandon Soares robbed a man at gunpoint during a Craigslist transaction last Monday.
One week later, a woman living nearby recognized Soares as someone wanted by police.
“One of my tenants called me. She said that she saw the person on Facebook wanted for armed robbery. So I said ‘don’t call me… call the police,'” Property owner Andre Patane said.
Andre Patane owns the property home where Soares was found.
He says Soares had just started living with one of his renters.
He says he tries to take in tenants who need help because they won’t be accepted anywhere else, but after the arrest he feels disappointed.
“They get involved with some illegal activity or robbery or something. And then they get busted and thrown in jail and they ruin their life… it’s sad,” Patane said.
Medford Police say the investigation will continue as they search for more evidence in the property.
And Patane is still hoping for the best.
“I hope he gets his life in order,” Patane said.
Medford Police suggest if you’re selling something on Craigslist, to conduct the transaction during the day in a well-populated area with video surveillance.