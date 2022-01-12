Armed robbery suspect strikes two local businesses, still on the loose

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are warning local businesses to be on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect.

At about 10:52 p.m. on January 6, there was an armed robbery at the Purple Parrot on Plaza Boulevard in Central Point. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Five days later, there was a similar armed robbery at the Purple Parrot on Delta Waters Road in Medford. In that case, the suspect had a gun but met resistance and fled the area without stealing any money.

Investigators believe a single suspect was involved in both robberies. He was described as a male with a stocky build, 5’10” to 6’ tall, wearing a facemask, sunglasses, dark hoody, light-colored denim-style pants, dark-colored shoes, and dark gloves.

“It is possible the suspect will continue committing robberies, most likely targeting Purple Parrots or similar establishments,” MPD said. “Medford Police would like to remind businesses who may be targeted to review policy and procedure on what to do during a robbery. Police recommend to not have large amounts of money available, and to remove excess money from the cash register early and often. Ensure security cameras are working and in good order. Victims of robberies are encouraged to comply and be good witnesses. Call 911 as soon as possible, even if equipped with a panic/robbery button.”

Anyone with further information about these cases is asked to call 541-770-4783.