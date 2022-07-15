Armed suspect arrested during marijuana grow raid

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – An armed suspect was arrested during a drug bust in Jackson County.

Early Thursday morning, numerous law enforcement agencies served a search warrant at a marijuana grow site in the 4100 block of Corey Road between Hoover Ponds and the Southern Oregon Speedway.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said an armed suspect tried to flee, but they were quickly detained and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

At the property, 2,748 illegal marijuana plants were found inside seven greenhouses. In addition, 1,000 pounds of processed black-market cannabis were found along with seven guns. One of the firearms was a “ghost gun,” which means it has no serial number.

The property owner was reportedly issued citations totaling $18,000 for code violations.

Several other suspects were identified and the investigation is ongoing.