Army deserter wanted for murder may be in Oregon

Portland, Ore. – A U.S. Army deserter who is accused of murdering his estranged wife in South Carolina may be in Oregon.
The U.S. Marshals Service said 28-year-old John Tufton Blauvelt allegedly killed his wife on October 24, 2016.
According to the Marshals Service, Blauvelt left South Carolina after he was charged in November. At the time, he was traveling with a 17-year-old girl.
Portland NBC affiliate KGW reports the 17-year-old girl was found save in Eugene, Oregon on December 12. She said Blauvelt left her that morning and never returned.
Blauvelt is considered armed and dangerous. He may be traveling alone without a vehicle, likely by hitchhiking or by bus.
Marshals said Blauvelt is likely panhandling or seeking work where he can be paid in cash. He could be anywhere along the West Coast camping in parks or homeless camps.
Blauvelt is described at 5’6” tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have information, call the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 1-800-336-0102