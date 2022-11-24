Arrest made after shots fired call in Grants Pass

Both Gladiola High School and Riverside Elementary School were on temporary lockdown.
The incident happened on the 1900 block of SE Portola Dr. in Grants Pass.
Police said 22 year-old Seth Fox of Cave Junction was arrested after an investigation.
GPPD said he was allegedly demanding the return of a vehicle that had been sold.
Police said he fired the weapon and fled in a vehicle.
Lt. Jeff Hattersley said, “the subject turned a civil dispute into a criminal problem and he ended up getting himself arrested. If they would have used our court process…rather than bringing a gun to the argument, it certainly could have ended a lot differently than what it did.”
Fox is currently at the Josephine County Jail, charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
GPPD said it’s always willing to act as a mediator in these kinds of disputes.
It said it’s better to give them a call rather than letting the situation get out of hand.