Arrest made in Grants Pass fatal hit-and-run crash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a woman and her unborn child.
On June 8, 2017, Gabriella Licata was hit by a vehicle on the Grants Pass Parkway near Rogue River Highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver who struck Licata fled the scene. The vehicle was found shortly after the crash. A person associated with the vehicle was contacted, but police did not provide further updates. An arrest was not immediately made
On January 26, 2018, Christopher William Turley was arrested in connection with the crash. Police allege he was the person behind the wheel when the vehicle struck Licata.
Turley is currently behind bars at the Josephine County Jail on two counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, a Class B felony.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety did not provide any further details about this case