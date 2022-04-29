Arrest made in Ashland armed robbery

ASHLAND, Ore. – A suspect was arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Ashland.

Police said on the evening of Wednesday, April 27, 20-year-old Phoenix Braun broke into a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of McCall Drive.

According to investigators, Braun pulled out a handgun when he was confronted by the vehicle’s owner. He then fled the area on foot with the man’s property.

The next day, Ashland police watched security camera footage of the incident and were able to identify the suspect as Braun.

After that, Braun was found and arrested without further incident. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail for robbery, criminal mischief, theft, and unlawfully entering a motor vehicle.