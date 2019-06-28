Arrest made in case of missing Utah student

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (NBC) – after 11 days, the search for a missing Utah college student has ended. Salt Lake City police say 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck is dead. One man is in jail, charged in her killing.
Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said during a press conference, “This is one of the most difficult phone calls I have ever made.”
Police said they found human tissue that matches the DNA of Lueck.
Chief Brown said, “After an exhaustive week of investigation, we are filing charges of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body.”
Police say the accused killer is Ayoola Ajayi. Detectives spent 19 hours Wednesday and Thursday Collecting evidence at his Salt Lake City home.
“The arrested person’s neighbors informed detectives that they observed him burning something in his backyard with the use of gasoline on the dates of June 17th and 18th,” Chief Brown explained.
Lueck was last seen early June 17th arriving at the Salt Lake City airport. Police say she texted her mother then took a Lyft to a park. Detectives believe another car was waiting for her there. No one heard from her again.
“Investigation of both the arrested person and Mac show the locations of their phones to be at Hatch Park within less than a minute of each other,” Chief Brown said.
The relationship between Lueck and Ajayi is still unclear and the investigation remains open.
Mackenzie Lueck’s family and friends are left with many unanswered questions.