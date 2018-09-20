Arrest made in D.C. jogger’s stabbing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – A suspect is in custody for the brutal stabbing death of Washington D.C. tech executive Wendy Martinez, who was killed as she was on her evening jog Tuesday night.
Anthony Crawford, a resident of D.C., is in custody and charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Martinez.
“We don’t have anything to suggest there was any type of confrontation between the two. It looks like it was an unprovoked attacked,” said Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham.
Police say 23-year-old Crawford is the man seen on surveillance video near the crime scene and that video and tips from the community led to the arrest.
The security video shows Martinez staggering into a Chinese takeout restaurant where she collapsed to the ground after the attack.
Customers desperately tried to save her life.
“Wendy should have been shopping for her wedding dress on Friday,” said Kristina Moore, Martinez’s friend.
Martinez, who became engaged just last week, is being described by her family as the light of their lives.
