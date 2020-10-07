Arrest made in Jackson County child porn case

TALENT, Ore. — A man was arrested in connection with a local child pornography case.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said on April 15 of this year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told deputies about a report of child pornography being uploaded to the internet from an address in the 400 block of West Valley View Road in Talent.
Several law enforcement agencies worked together and identified a suspect in the case, David Levi Watters, born October 9, 1990.
According to JCSO, Watters moved from Oregon to Montana during the course of the investigation.
A local judge issued a nationwide warrant for Watters, charging him with eight counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree.
On October 6, Watters was arrested in Beaverhead County, Montana. He’s currently waiting to be extradited back to Oregon.