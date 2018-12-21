Arrest made in missing Colorado mom case

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (NBC News) – The fiance of Kelsey Berreth, a Colorado woman missing since Thanksgiving, has been arrested and charged with her murder.
Suspect Patrick Frazee shares a 1-year-old daughter with Berreth.
He is currently being held at the Teller County Jail.
Berreth was last seen in a grocery store in Woodland Park, Colorado.
Her mother reported her missing on December 2nd.
Frazee had previously told investigators he last saw Berreth on November 22nd, when she dropped off their daughter.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2V3yqDB