Arrest warrant issued for former Gold Hill city employee accused of theft

GOLD HILL, Ore. – An arrest warrant has been issued for a former clerk accused of stealing money from the City of Gold Hill.
In February of 2020, Gold City Manager Jessica Simpson was reconciling bank statements when she found evidence of theft.
The city conducted a forensic audit which led to criminal charges against former city employee Carry Kay Booker, also known as Carry Randall.
Booker was not arrested, but she was scheduled to appear in court on July 7, 2021, to face accusations of theft and falsifying business records. However, she failed to appear before a judge.
On July 16, a warrant was issued for Booker’s arrest.
“The City remains hopeful that justice will be served, and thanks the residents for their patience awaiting a resolution in this matter,” city representatives said.