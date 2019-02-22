Arrest warrant issued for R. Kelly

CHICAGO, Ill. – Singer R. Kelly was charged with multiple counts of sexually abusing a teenager, NBC News reports.
The 10-count indictment was issued by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago Friday. A warrant was subsequently issued for Kelly’s arrest.
According to prosecutors, victims in the criminal case range from 13 to 16 years old.
This isn’t the first time Kelly has been accused of sexual misconduct. He was tried for child pornography in 2008. He was cleared on all counts.
However, allegations continue to be levied against Kelly, some of which were addressed in Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” which aired last month.
Kelly has repeatedly denied the accusations.