Arrests made after BHO lab explosion in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ore. – Police said a Butane Honey Oil Lab exploded over the weekend in Glendale, leaving two men in custody on arson and multiple drug charges.

The explosion was first reported as a structure fire on Tunnel Road around 4 pm on Saturday. At 9 pm detectives from the Douglass Interagency Narcotics Team investigated the suspicious structure fire.

Detectives discovered the fire was caused by an illegal BHO lab. BHO labs are extremely dangerous due to their extremely flammable solvents.

Detectives found evidence of illegal black market marijuana production and several other controlled substance crimes.

They say two people of interest fled the scene before the first responders arrived. Two others, 38-year-old Christopher Drezek, And 35-year-old Kendall Jorgensen were arrested on scene.

