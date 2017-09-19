Arson suspect arrested after Grants Pass structure fire

Grants Pass, Ore. – A man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed the old Grants Pass Rural Fire building Monday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the burning single story structure at the corner of NE 9th and NE G Streets just before noon.
Crews began an aggressive external fire attack, controlling the fire within 30 minutes of the initial report.
The structure was considered a total loss, according to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
There were no injuries related to the fire.
Witness Viken Nokhoudian said he saw it all as he was leaving the nearby Safeway. “I heard a boom just as I was coming out of the parking lot,” he told NBC5 News.
Following an investigation into the fire, police arrested 31-year-old Brandon S. Gildard on an arson charge.
GPDPS said Gildard was “known to stay at the G Street house.”
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call police.