Arson suspect arrested in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A California man was arrested for trying to light a Klamath Falls home on fire.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of Tuesday, March 22, 48-year-old Keith Russel Sheldon Mulvey arrived at a residence in the 4400 block of Barry Avenue to “spend time” with the person living there.

According to police, Mulvey was asked to leave the home because there was a child present. After an argument, Mulvey reportedly left the residence and said, “Watch this.”

After that, the homeowner smelled smoke and found 12-foot high flames at the back of the residence as Mulvey walked away.

The homeowner was able to put out the fire, suffering minor burns in the process.

Several hours after the incident, Mulvey was found near the intersection of Martin Street and Garden Avenue. He was taken into custody and charged with arson, reckless endangering, and criminal mischief.

The incident remains under investigation.