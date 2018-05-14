Arson suspect arrested in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man was arrested in Klamath Falls for allegedly setting three fires and entering an elderly woman’s apartment without her permission.
According to a statement made by a Klamath Falls Police Department officer, on May 13 a man went inside an elderly woman’s apartment uninvited. He remained there for about 15 minutes before leaving.
The apartment was reportedly in the 200 block of Crater Lake Parkway in Klamath Falls. That’s the same area where a large shed was engulfed in flames, placing nearby homes in danger. A vehicle was also set on fire close by.
While investigating the fires, which appeared to have been intentionally set, police received a report of another structure fire across the A Canal on Orchard Avenue. It was determined the structure was a vacant house and the fire was likely intentionally set.
Witnesses to these alleged crimes provided descriptions of the suspect to police. Eventually, a man who matched the descriptions was located in the area.
That man, later identified as Tequoia Conney, was also captured on dash cam footage leaving the scene of one of the fires.
Conney arrested and charged with three counts of arson and one count of criminal trespass.