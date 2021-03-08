Art contest for local students in quarantine

MURPHY, Ore. – The Josephine County Foundation is announcing its art contest.
The “Teens in Quarantine Challenge 2021″ hopes to help everyone see how local teens have dealt with this pandemic through art.
Students in both Jackson and Josephine County can enter and win one of nine cash prizes for photography, writing, or art.
All entries are due no later than April 15.
The final product will be part of the Rogue Valley Decameron Project.
The concept of the project dates back to “The Decameron,” a work written by Italian writer Giovanni Boccaccio as the Black Death swept across Florence, Italy in the 1300s.
The best entries collected for the Rogue Valley Decameron Project will be compiled in an e-book.
Entries can be submitted to [email protected] no later than April 15, 2021.
For more information or to donate please call or email Misti King at 541-244-8276 or [email protected]