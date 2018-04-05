Home
Art display hopes to empower survivors

Ashland, Ore.- A Southern Oregon University group is hoping an art installation on campus will help dispel myths about sexual assault.

The art display organized by the SOU Women’s Resource Center showcases outfits worn by survivors when they were attacked.

“This exhibit is pretty intense and heavy. There are children’s outfits in here, direct stories that people have been through,” Riah Safady, SOU’s women’s resource center coordinator said.

Safady says she hopes the exhibit will help empower survivors.

“It’s been really wonderful to see people feeling like this is providing a safe space for them to be heard and share their stories, and feel validated as to what has happened to them,” said Safady.

The group’s goal is to open a dialogue with survivors and let them know that resources are available.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The group is planning to host several events throughout the month.

