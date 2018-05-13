Art In Bloom celebrates arts, music and Mother’s Day

MEDFORD, Ore.– Sunday, mother’s across the country were treated to a very special day as their families honored them and their hard work.
With Art In Bloom wrapping up as well, plenty of families came out to enjoy the arts, crafts and music and of course, to celebrate mom.
On the last day of the festival, vendors and visitors alike were ready to celebrate Mother’s Day.
One visitor let his mother take the day off while he gave her something special.
“I started planting cherry trees. I got her some rose bushes, we’re starting to plant those, some nice tulips,” said Christian Peterson. “Mostly doing most of the chores for my mom, just kind of keep her from doing all the work.”
With so many different vendors supplying a variety of arts and crafts, there were plenty of options for Mother’s Day gifts.
While some mother’s had already received their gifts that doesn’t mean they couldn’t receive more.
Linda Kynsi came out to the festival with her daughter, Jordan. She says she received so many thoughtful gifts from her daughter this morning but she continued to look for other things to get her mother.
“So even though I already got my gifts, every time we go to one of these incredible booths she says, ‘What do you think? Do you want that?'” laughed Linda.
Options such as hand-made pottery, jewelry and paintings all showcased southern Oregon creativity, giving families a chance to spend the day with their mother’s and enjoy the blooming of summer.
Around 90 vendors participated in this years event, drawing thousands to downtown Medford over the weekend.
So with the end of the weekend nearing, to all the mother’s out there, Happy Mother’s Day.
“Thank you mom for being there for me, making me the child I am now, just an honest little kid,” said Peterson. “Thank you to all the mothers out there.”