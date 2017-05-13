‘Art In Bloom’ preps for busy weekend

Medford, Ore. — ‘Art In Bloom’ kicks off Saturday. This year, you’ll see something a little different. Plant and art vendors from across the country are coming to the festival.
The event will also feature a wildlife education exhibit with a baby tiger, wallabies – even a cougar.
“I love this event because it’s community friendly – most everything is free down here. You can come down, walk around, and shop, enjoy food. You can enjoy local restaurants and bars,” said Amy Rose, event coordinator.
Artwork will be displayed along Main and Bartlett Streets, and Central Avenue. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
