‘Art of the Fire’ showcase rescheduled to this Saturday

TALENT, Ore. – Dozens of artists will gather together this weekend to celebrate the future of a historic Talent building that was burned in the Almeda Fire.

On Saturday, April 30, over 40 artists were set to participate in the “Art of the Fire” art show at the burned-out Malmgren Garage. However, the event was canceled due to the weather.

Now, organizers are using the backup “rain day” of Saturday, May 7, to showcase art from people who lost their homes, their art, and studios in the fire.

While money from sales will go directly to artists, there will be a special area where donated art will help fund the “Rebuild the Garage Project” to help reconstruct the 98-year-old Malmgren building.

The Malmgren Garage is located at 111 Talent Avenue and the show will be held between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.