As gas prices go up, RVTD fares will stay the same

Madison LaBerge
Posted by Madison LaBerge March 11, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. — As gas prices continue to break records, RVTD said it won’t affect bus rates. The Transportation District says it buys it’s diesel and gas months in advance. Plus, 85 percent of the bus fleet runs on natural gas, which they say is a fraction of the cost of diesel.

As a result, RVTD said it’s pretty well insulated from the soaring diesel costs in the last two weeks. “I think now is a good time to consider using transit. It’s more convenient than ever. And hopefully it’ll help people save save some money at the pump,” said the transportation demand management planner for RVTD, Edem Gomez.

Gomez said there are lots of new upgrades to make the riding experience better these days. He says the buses are equipped with free wi-fi and there are new screens to show riders where they are in their route. They also estimate arrival time for stops.

