As smoke fills the Valley, OSF says you have options

ASHLAND, Ore. –As smoke begins to fill into the Rogue Valley, causing air quality advisories just last weekend, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival says safety is their number one priority. When air quality is unhealthy, it puts both performers and audience members at risk.
If you buy a ticket to a smoked out show, OSF says you have plenty of options. For Fannie performances, ticket holders will receive an email on the day of the performance if it is cancelled. The website will also reflect this news. OSF says its smoke tracking tools are pretty sophisticated now as compared to past year, they’ll usually be able to send that email the morning of the performance.
By default, people will be given access to stream a digital recording of Fannie. The email they will receive will also have options to exchange their tickets for a different live performance or transfer the funds to a voucher that can be used through the end of the 2022 season.
For concerts, funds will automatically be transferred to a voucher that folks can use through the end of the 2022 season.
“So far, the air quality has gotten bad during the day but during the performance time at night it has not been an issue,” said OSF Executive Director David Schmitz. “We have not canceled any performances.”
In the past, outdoor shows were relocated to indoor theaters like the Mountain Avenue Theatre at Ashland High.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!