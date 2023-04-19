Asante appoints first-ever ‘Heimann Medical Chair of Oncology’

MEDFORD, Ore. – Asante Foundation has appointed Dr. Mujahid Rizvi as the first “Heimann Medical Chair of Oncology.” This makes Dr. Rizvi the first endowed medical chair in Asante’s history.

Asante said, “Through the generosity of Mary and Dick Heimann, Asante has established its inaugural endowed Medical Chair, which will provide dedicated medical leadership to guide the improvement of oncology services for the region.”

Funds provided by Mary and Dick Heiman to establish the Heimann Medical Chair of Oncology are part of a larger donation of $5 million made in 2021.

Asante said, “As the Heimann Medical Chair of Oncology, Dr. Rizvi will lead inpatient and outpatient cancer service programs, provider education, physician recruitment, and donor and community engagement, supported by resources from the endowed fund.”

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.